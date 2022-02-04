A YOUNG rugby player from Newport has shared his experiences of being diagnosed with a rare form of cancer during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Luc Slocombe, 21, was diagnosed with chondroblastic osteosarcoma of the nasal cavity a few days before his 21st birthday.

This form of cancer is so rare that doctors told Mr Slocombe that they only see one case every four years.

Mr Slocombe said: "The hardest part wasn’t being told it was cancer, it was when they sent me to discuss my chemotherapy plan for treatment.

"They told me it would be for 30 weeks and I just broke down in tears.

"The nurse asked me if I had any aspirations.

"I really wanted to be an officer in the army and now I don’t know if I will ever be able to.

"When I was diagnosed, I went down to the army careers office to tell them my diagnosis and they took me off the recruitment list for now.

"I asked them if I could apply later on and they said I could try my best.

"Me and my girlfriend Lauren we had a five year plan.

"It was going really well until the doctors told me I had cancer, there is no chance we were going to get that done now. All of our plans shot.

"My girlfriend has been amazing, we’ve been together since we were teenagers and for seven years. She shouldn’t have had to deal with this."

Mr Slocombe had to attend most of his treatment on his own during his seven months of chemotherapy because of pandemic restrictions.

In a survey from February 2021 by Young Lives vs Cancer, 52 per cent of young people and families supported by the charity felt they were not coping well with the pandemic, and 39 per cent of young people were having to face their treatment alone, with no visitors.

Mr Slocombe said: "I didn’t have many visitors; you were only allowed to designate two people.

"I was in hospital for five days at a time, it broke me.

"I would just come home but I would be so poorly with I would have to go back to hospital. I could not enjoy being at home.

"The chemotherapy I had was possibly the worst thing I have ever experienced, mentally and physically.

"I had to fight infections in my time off, neutropenic sepsis, tonsillitis you name it I had it.

"It would also give me mucisitus in my body which meant that I would have ulcers all around my mouth, down my throat and in the linings of my stomach; I lost three and a half stone due to all the chemotherapy and mucisitus I had. Not to mention just the overall toll it had on my body."

After his chemotherapy, Mr Slocombe underwent surgery in London.

"There were a bunch of risks such as being blind, infections, double vision, major bleeding etc," he said.

"But of course thanks to our amazing NHS and very well trained doctors the six hour surgery was a success.

"No side effects or even scarring, just a blocked nose and some bleeding.

"I was out within three days with a day in intensive care hooked up like robocop with a catheter – which I don’t want to think about ever again."

The surgery was a success and Mr Slocombe is back in the gym and playing rugby.

"I got some news yesterday because surgery went so well I don’t need proton beam therapy which I’d felt really anxious about," said Mr Slocombe.

"It felt amazing to get that news; it has been such a long year of chemotherapy, surgery and everything being postponed.

"That part of my life is over now and I can put it behind me."

Throughout the ordeal, a Young Lives vs Cancer social worker called Jude supported Mr Slocombe and his family.

"Jude, she has been immense," he said. "I can’t speak highly enough of her, if I needed anything she would be on it, and she visited me with chemo.

"She’s such a character. Jude really helped too when I had to go for treatment in London.

"She arranged for my mum and girlfriend to stay at Young Lives vs Cancer’s Home from Home, Paul’s House, in London.

"It meant they were close by to me whilst I was away from Wales and in hospital. It was so convenient and helpful and was free."

The work by Young Lives vs Cancer and Teenage Cancer Trust to help Mr Slocombe has inspired him to start a fundraiser for the charity that has arlready raised around £5,000.

Mr Slocombe said: "Teenage Cancer Trust and Young Lives vs Cancer have played a tremendous role in helping me through this battle, they truly are guardian angels and I’m so, so grateful they exist because they’ve helped me and hundreds of thousands of young people across the UK still battling cancer."

His rugby club of 13 years, St Julian's, will host a rugby tournament and fun fair as well as other activities.

Mr Slocombe, who plays as a second row, said: "Rugby has always been a massive part of my life.

"I’ve been playing rugby all my life and when I was diagnosed with cancer, people from all over Newport and the rugby community messaged me and asked me if I was OK or if I needed anything.

"The rugby community is just a fabulous one in Wales – everyone is willing to help.

Rachel Kirby-Rider, chief executive at Young Lives vs Cancer said: "Going through cancer when you’re young is life shattering, you have big plans and dreams and then cancer comes along and puts a line through it all.

"Children and young people we support like Luc, now are facing this as well as the added pressure of an ongoing pandemic.

"On top of isolation and fear, many young people have had to face news and treatment alone without someone holding their hand, due to restrictions.

"After an especially tough couple of years for young people we support, we believe every win is an achievement.

"Whether that’s graduating, getting that first job or some days just putting one foot in front of the other."