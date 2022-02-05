A CAMPAIGN to curb the 'serious problem' of the sale of illegal tobacco in Wales has won the support of a Newport politician.

Newport East MS John Griffiths is encouraging his constituents to report suspected illegal tobacco sales in the city.

The push comes as ASH Cymru launches a new reporting website – No Ifs. No Butts - as part of a nationwide illegal tobacco campaign supported by Welsh Government, HMRC, and Trading Standards.

The site provides detailed information about the dangers of illegal tobacco sales and features a function to report suspected illegal sales.

Illegal tobacco refers to cigarettes or rolling tobacco pouches which are either counterfeit, mass produced and smuggled into another country, cheap tobacco smuggled into the UK without duty paid or cigarettes sold individually instead of in packets. Illegal sellers most commonly sell from shops, private homes, pubs and clubs, on social media, car-boots or on the street.

ASH Wales say this is a "serious problem because of its links with serious organised crime".

Mr Griffiths said: “This is particularly important in preventing children in Wales from beginning an addiction to smoking.

"The Welsh Government is currently embarking on ambitious plans to make Wales smoke-free by 2030.

"Tackling this illegal market is crucial to this ambition, which will help reduce smoking prevalence in Wales.”

Suzanne Cass, CEO of Ash Cymru said: “The new reporting website will be a steadfast platform to drive down illegal tobacco sales in Wales.

“Smoking remains the largest cause of preventable death and disease in Wales, which costs our NHS £302 million each year. The launch of the new website fits within wider efforts to protect the health of Wales.

“We know that illegal tobacco feeds into other areas of crime and is a known gateway for children to start smoking. If you know of illegal sales in your area, I would urge you to report via the new website, and help us bring a stop to this market in Wales.”

To report a suspected illegal tobacco sale or to find out more information about illegal tobacco, visit noifs-nobutts.co.uk