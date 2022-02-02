THREE people and a dog were rescued from a ridge in the Brecon Beacons despite low cloud hampering efforts from the air.

At 7.20pm on Monday night the Central Beacons Mountain Rescue Team received their 12th callout of January.

"We were contacted by our Brecon Mountain Rescue Team colleagues about three persons reported missing to Heddlu Dyfed-Powys Police in the Brecon Beacons," they said.

There was a strong indication that they were on the ridge above the Neuadd Valley, however with intermittent phone signal this couldn’t be determined.

"Our well-practiced response swung into action with BMRT members responding from the north with us responding from the south," said a spokesperson.

The team also requested support from a Maritime and Coastguard Agency helicopter crew and Search and Rescue Dog Association South Wales due to concerns about the significant windchill factor.

"Very soon our quick response team located the missing group close to the Neuadd ridge," said the spokesperson.

"They were unharmed yet very cold and tired and we are grateful to the crew onboard the HMCG helicopter for their repeated attempts to reach the casualty site.

"Sadly, the low cloud density prevented them being able to help and our stretcher was carried onto the mountain in readiness to help the evacuation."

However, following rewarming and reassurance from our medic all three people, and the dog, were able to be carefully escorted off the mountain on foot.

"After rewarming in our control vehicle with hot drinks, the group were reunited with their vehicle," said the spokesperson.

"Just before midnight we were back at our base sorting equipment and vehicles before heading home."