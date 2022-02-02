A MAN breached a restraining order after he went to see his girlfriend who was about to go to hospital to find out if she had cancer.

Paul Davey, 29, was made the subject of the court order last year after he was convicted of assault and affray against a former partner.

He was prohibited from the Trevethin suburb of Pontypool to protect the victim after he was handed a suspended prison sentence.

Davey was caught in that area of the town by police at the home of another woman on November 19, 2021.

Officers had gone to an address there over an unrelated matter following concerns about the welfare of an 88-year-old man.

The defendant said he didn’t realise the address was in Trevethin and believed he was in Pontnewynydd, Cardiff Crown Court heard.

Although he was in breach of the restraining order but the prosecution accepted “little or no harm” was caused and that the assault victim had no idea he’d breached it.

Thomas Stanway, prosecuting, said: “He had attended the address where (his current girlfriend) lived in order to see her before she was going to hospital to find out if she was diagnosed with cancer.

“Whilst at the address, all they did was chat.

“He stated he had no intention of going to his ex-partner’s address and he wanted to stay far away from her."

Davey, of George Street, Pontnewynydd, pleaded guilty to being in breach of a restraining order.

He also admitted being in breach of the suspended sentence imposed last September.

The defendant has 11 previous convictions for 23 offences, including dishonesty, violence and possession of a knife/bladed article.

James Evans, representing Davey, said: “The defendant pleaded guilty at the first opportunity.

“He had no intention of seeing the complainant.”

Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke told Davey: “I am satisfied it was a minor breach and there was little or no harm or distress caused.

“The person being protected by the restraining order was not someone at that address or associated with it and she didn’t even know that you had come that close to her address.”

The defendant was handed an eight-month community order and made the subject of a five-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

He must also pay £100 towards prosecution costs a £95 victim surcharge.

The judge warned Davey he would be going to prison if he breached the restraining order again.