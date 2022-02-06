THE leader of the opposition on Newport City Council believes the city centre needs a "radical overhaul" if it is to attract more visitors and increase footfall.

Matthew Evans spoke to the Argus to offer his thoughts on the local authority's vision for a future-proof city centre.

Earlier this week, council leader Jane Mudd championed the city's independent sector but said Newport would need more than shops if it were to attract more visitors and boost the economy.

In response, opposition leader Cllr Evans also put forward a range of ideas that went beyond shopping and the traditional view of the high street as a place mainly for retail.

As part of his proposed "overhaul", he told the Argus the make-up of Commercial Street – the main shopping thoroughfare – should be reviewed.

"Commercial Street is too long – you can’t ignore the fact it’s too big for the size of the city," he said.

To attract more people to the southern part of that street, Cllr Evans said a sort of restaurant quarter should be developed, building on and championing the "good quality small independent restaurants down there".

"At the top of High Street I think there’s only one restaurant – we’ve got lots of different ones too far out of town," he added. "I want a good selection in a convenient location."

Conservative Party councillor Matthew Evans, the leader of the opposition at Newport City Council. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

Cllr Evans also said the night-time economy should be strengthened, proposing a casino or a new, large music venue as a main attraction.

"We need to make sure people, instead of getting the train from Cwmbran to Cardiff, or from Chepstow to Bristol, find reasons to come to Newport," he said.

For residents and visitors who come by car, the councillor and former mayor said parking fees were off-putting.

"We’ve been doing a lot of surveys recently and the issue of free parking comes up time and time again," he said. "So many people would rather go to Spytty or Cwmbran where there’s free parking."

Reintroducing two hours' free parking in Newport would encourage people back to the city centre, he added.

Cllr Evans says people would rather visit retail parks in Spytty (pictured) or Cwmbran, where parking is free.

There is also the question of safety, with people "concerned about going to the city centre".

Cllr Evans said people "worry about beggars and people hanging around the bus station", and said "tougher action" against anti-social behaviour – such as employing more "community safety wardens" or pressing the police to increase their city-centre presence – would tackle a "vicious circle" in which footfall is tied to safety.

One of Cllr Mudd's ongoing ideas is to improve the variety of city centre accommodation and encourage more people to live in central Newport.

Cllr Evans agreed, saying "we need to encourage professionals to move in", and he also highlighted the loss of footfall brought about by the reduction in the city's student population.

"So many students have left, [Newport was] badly let down by the university," he said. "We’re now down to a very small amount."

He said some UK cities "base their economies on their student populations".

"People underestimate the spending power of students," he added. "We need to work with the university."

Newport may be smaller than its neighbours Cardiff and Bristol, but Cllr Evans said the city should take advantage of its "bigger catchment area" and attract more office jobs into the city centre.

He said the city should encourage employers to ask themselves: "Why not have their headquarters in Newport and save a lot of money?"

"Quality office accommodation is vital, Admiral closing is going to be a bitter blow," Cllr Evans added. "We need a concerted effort to get more people to work in the city centre."