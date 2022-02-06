A ROUND-UP of Newport residents that appeared in court recently.

The cases included date from January 28, 2022.

Joshua James Curley, 30, of Brynglas Close, appeared in Cardiff Magistrates' Court.

He was accused of driving 41mph on Greenway Road, Cardiff - where the limit is 30mph - on July 2, 2021.

His guilt was determined through the single justice procedure as the offence was caught on a speed camera.

Curley was fined £440, ordered to pay costs of £90 and ordered to pay a £44 surcharge to fund victim's services.

He was also disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months due to repeat offending and his license was endorsed with four points.

Sajida Iqbal, 41, of Bailey Street, was fined after appearing in Cardiff Magistrates' Court.

Iqbal plead guilty to driving without due care and attention at Lowther Road junction with Richmond Road in Cathays, Cardiff.

Iqbal was fined £80, ordered to pay costs of £110 and ordered to pay £34 as a victim's services surcharge.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

Jordan Lewis, 27, of Hendre Farm Drive, appeared in Cardiff Magistrates' Court.

He failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence on September 6, 2021.

Lewis was found guilty via the single justice procedure.

He was fined £660 and disqualified from driving for 24 months.

On top of this, he was ordred to pay costs of £90 and to pay a surcharge to fund victim's services of £66.00.

His driving license was endorsed with six points.

READ MORE:

Alexandru Daniel Busuioc, 27, of Rugby Road, was also fined by Cardiff Magistrates' Court.

He was accused of failing to give information on the identity of the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence on August 24, 2021.

He was sentenced after his guilt was proved via the single justice procedure.

Busuioc was fined £660 and his driving record was endorsed with six points.

He has to pay costs of £90 and a £66 surcharge to fund victim's services.