LIVERPOOL prospect Jake Cain is starting to flourish at Newport County AFC after adding the ‘horrible’ parts to his natural talent, believes his boss.

The midfielder enjoyed a strong January for the promotion-chasing Exiles, making five starts and setting up winners at Scunthorpe and Leyton Orient.

The 20-year-old from Wigan is spending the season at Rodney Parade on loan from the Reds to get a proper taste of senior football in League Two.

After being slowly introduced by former manager Michael Flynn, caretaker boss Wayne Hatswell and current chief James Rowberry, the bright prospect has found his feet.

“There is a natural ability to Jake with his technical ability, his tactical ability and understanding of the game,” said Rowberry about the youngster, who has made 17 appearances in all competitions.

“What he has started to do is add the horrible side of the game - the cliche of earning the right to play.

“We have shown as a team that Newport County attitude; I referenced the Great Escape after Leyton Orient because there is a core to this club that understands what it means to be successful.

“To get that you have to do the simple things – win your headers, tackles, races and battles all over the pitch. Do that and then we can play the way that we want.”

TALENTED: Liverpool loanee Jake Cain on the run for County

Cain has joined Swansea’s Ollie Cooper and Aston Villa’s Finn Azaz, two of the stars of the campaign, in midfield while Crystal Palace’s Rob Street and Fulham’s Timmy Abraham are options up front.

“Jake has definitely shown progression in that over the last three weeks. He has not played men's football over a sustained period of time and this is the reason why we have loan players at the club and it's our job to develop them,” said Rowberry.

“That's why they get sent to us, if they were the finished article then they'd be playing for the first team at Liverpool, Aston Villa, Swansea, Crystal Palace and Fulham.

“It's our job to push them along the way and then we will see where they are at come the end of the season.”

Third-placed County face their biggest test of the season on Saturday when they travel to leaders Forest Green Rovers.