A CHEPSTOW teenager who is living with a life-threatening brain tumour is determined to live live on his own terms.

Noah Herniman, 15, is well-known in the town for his fundraising exploits.

He was also named the 'Achiever of the year' at the South Wales Argus Pride of Gwent Awards in 2019.

Noah, who suffers from a condition called neurofibromatosis, was last year diagnosed with an inoperable tumour at the core of his brain.

Neurofibromatosis is a condition where tumours grow on a person’s nerve tissues. It also results in a depleted immune system, heightening the risk posed by illnesses such as coronavirus.

As a result, Noah has been shielding during the pandemic.

"He’s bored, a bit fed up," his mum Shelley explained.

"His chemotherapy has been reduced in volume as he’d been so poorly on it.

"His legs decided to stop working and the doctors said it was because of the chemo.

"He’ll be on the treatment until April 2023, love him."

Despite undergoing chemotherapy, and the side effects it can bring, Ms Herniman said Noah was "still Noah".

"He’s remaining positive, he has such a great sense of humour," she said.

"He’s still our Noah. He’s always Noah."

Resolute as ever Noah, Ms Herniman said, is still trying to access his GCSEs.

"He hasn’t given up on them," she said.

"He’s determined to pass at least one of his exams.

"He’s also determined to learn to drive."

Noah has become renowned in Chepstow and the wider area for his work raising money for charity.

Most recently, he came up with the idea of recycling Christmas trees to support the Childhood Tumour Trust.

"He raised around £700 after we recycled about 60 trees," Ms Herniman explained.

"About 40 of those went to Noah’s Ark Farm near Bristol.

"He’s already got plans for next year, which involve a trailer!"

This year, Noah and his family are running their Make Someone Smile easter egg donation drive.

To donate, email shelley.herniman@sky.com. All donations will be going to Women’s Aid & Llamau.

Noah is also raising funds for Childhood Tumour Trust through the JustGiving page justgiving.com/fundraising/shelleynoah-herniman1 where he has also been sharing an insight into his journey.

Ms Herniman said that Noah had been frank about his situation.

"He has been asking questions like ‘what do you think heaven will be like?’" she said.

"I just have to walk away sometimes. How do you answer that?

"It’s really hard as a mum, you never want to think the worst.

"On a real side, we know we’re reliant on his chemo."

Noah has his bad days and his mum explained that he is often in a lot of pain, but he remains "really funny and quick-witted".

"He’s Noah," she said

"He’s insistent that he’s in control of his whole life.

"Wherever we end up, he makes people laugh. That’s Noah."