THE shopping situation in Newport city centre has become something of a talking point in recent weeks.

Following the publication of a report which claimed that Newport has more empty units than any other town or city in Great Britain, the spotlight has been placed on the area.

But, while the Centre for Cities study revealed that one-in-three units are currently empty, there is another way of looking at things – as many as two in three units could welcome new businesses or established names to Newport.

Certainly, this is happening, in places.

There have been some new businesses calling Newport home in recent times – with more to follow in the near future.

This includes Geek Retreat on Commercial Street, and the new tattoo parlour on the ground floor of Chartist Tower – soon to be the home of the Mercure Hotel.

Of course, this is to some extent, just a drop in the ocean.

There is also an argument to be made that until the massive Debenhams unit - which was the anchor tenant of Friars Walk Shopping Centre, is filled, it will always feel as though Newport city centre is missing a piece of the puzzle.

While we don’t have all of the answers, here at the Argus we have asked our readers what shops they would like to see arrive in the city, in a bid to reverse its fortunes.

You can check out a selection of comments below.

Argus readers react to empty shops in Newport

The following comments were taken from the South Wales Argus Facebook page.

Jill Trewick said: “A shop that sells clothes that is not a charity shop. There is nowhere in Newport that I could buy something a bit special…and that’s a shocking thing to say. Smaller towns have more variety. Slash the business rents and that will help stores back to Newport.”

Clare Thwaite said: “For a start turn Westgate Hotel into a proper historical tourist spot, look at other architecture nearby. Newport does not feel safe which doesn't help, no one shop will bring people in. Celtic Manor is probably not an asset for shopping, Cribbs and Cardiff are just as easily accessible. However with the college moving into the centre the demographic might change. Also need the cinema open again.”

Cerys Sian Davies said: “Newport deserves a bigger Primark.”

Danielle Richardson said: “IKEA would be good.”

Roken Price said: “In Newport centre, almost any shops would be a bonus.”

Toni Anne said: “I don't care if no one agrees but a bigger better stocked Primark.”

Ben Chick said: “M&S.”

Ellen Ruth Jones said: “Woolworths, really miss it.”

Ruth Plumley Kelland said: “John Lewis.”

Stefan Senese said: “T K Max or a small Ikea in the Debenhams building.”

Martyn Dix said: “Some decent pubs…every town has some pubs in the main drag.”

Karen Underwood said: “Lush.”