THE family of a Caldicot man who was found dead at his home have paid tribute to "a kind gentle caring young man".
Jonathan Titcombe, well-known as JT or Jono in the town as a window cleaner for Tim Parsons and Sons, was found dead at his home on January 17.
He had suffered from epilepsy but his family say they are still awaiting the postmortem to ascertain the cause of his death.
His family described him as a "loving son and one of six siblings who all loved him dearly".
"He was an amazing uncle to his niece and nephew," his family said.
"He was a kind, gentle, caring, young man - loved and adored by many in the community.
"His aunties and cousins loved him and called him King Jono.
"He wouldn’t have harmed a fly."
They said news of his death has "left us all devastated and heartbroken".
Mr Titcombe's funeral will take place on Friday, February 11 at 2.45pm at St Mary's Church in Caldicot.
His family have said that people are welcome to line Church Road in the town to pay their respects.
