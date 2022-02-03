EMERGENCY services were called to a crash which closed a large stretch of Cardiff Road in Newport overnight.
Gwent Police have confirmed that a road traffic collision shut Cardiff Road between Tredegar Park and the traffic lights at the bottom of the Gaer.
Emergency services were called to the incident, which was reported at around 10pm last night.
The road was closed overnight, and re-opened shortly before 6am.
At the time of the incident, a Gwent Police statement read: “Please avoid Cardiff Road, Newport.
“Closure from Tredegar Park to lights by Subway/ bottom of the Gaer.
“Road Traffic collision, emergency Services are present.”
Gwent Police and the Welsh Ambulance Service have been contacted for more information.
