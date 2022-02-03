Wales kick off their 2022 defence of the Six Nations title with a trip to Dublin this weekend.

Wayne Pivac’s men take on Ireland in at the Aviva on Saturday in the opening match of the tournament.

Despite heading to Dublin as reigning Six Nations champions, Wales are only fourth favourites behind France, England and Ireland for a repeat achievement.

And they are also without a number of injured Lions, including George North, Alun Wyn Jones, Leigh Halfpenny, Ken Owens, Justin Tipuric and Josh Navidi.

One Lion who is fit for Wales is centre Jonathan Davies.

The Scarlets man will pick up his 100th test appearance if selected for Saturday’s encounter.

And praise has been heaped on the centre by assistant coach Stephen Jones.

“Jonathan Davies is a brilliant player and a brilliant person. He is a key member of our group,” Jones said.

“He drives standards and is a class act – it is as simple as that. With the brain, knowledge and wealth of experience Jonathan has – with his physical attributes – he is a massive asset to us.

“It is so important to remember the injuries he has had along his career have been serious ones. It shows a mental toughness and resilience that Jonathan has.

“We know what a world-class person and player he is, but the incredible work he puts in behind the scenes to carry on his career has been a testament to him. He should feel very proud.

“If you look at last year’s Six Nations, Jonathan came into it with an injury. He then figured halfway through the tournament, and his games got better and better.”

How to watch Ireland v Wales in Six Nations 2022

Ireland will host Wales at the Aviva on Saturday.

The game will kick off at 2.15pm, with coverage beginning on ITV1 at 1.30pm.

The game will also be shown on S4C.

Wales Six Nations 2022 fixtures