TWO women were taken to hospital yesterday evening following a dog attack.

Gwent Police were called out to the incident in Lliswerry just before 5pm.

Here is everything we know about the incident so far.

Armed officers were among a number of emergency services who attended the incident in Lliswerry, thought to be on Cromwell Road.

Gwent Police subsequently confirmed that the incident was a dog attack.

Two women were taken to hospital following the incident, and the dog has been taken to a local kennels.

A resident took this photo of emergency services called out to a dog attack in Lliswerry.

Gwent Police superintendent Vikki Townsend said: "We we’re called to a property in Lliswerry, Newport, at around 4.50pm on Wednesday, February 2, following reports of a dog attack inside the property.

"Armed officers attended to ensure the safety of members of the public.

"Two females sustained injuries and are currently in hospital.

"The dog has been taken to a local kennels while officers remain in the area as they carry out their investigations.

"South Wales Fire and Rescue Service were also in attendance.

"The public are thanked for their cooperation."

Gwent Police and the Welsh Ambulance Service have been contacted for more information.