A SOUTH WALES man will appear in court in London today (February 3) facing terrorism charges.
Luca Benincasa, from the Whitchurch area of Cardiff, was arrested by officers from the Wales Extremism and Counter Terrorism Unit (WECTU) on Tuesday, February 1.
Mr Benincasa, 19, has been charged with being a member of a proscribed organisation - contrary to Section 11 of the Terrorism Act (2000), and four offences of collecting information likely to be of use to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism - contrary to Section 58 of The Terrorism Act.
He will appear before Westminster Magistrates Court on Thursday, February 3.
Detective chief inspector Mark Pope of WECTU said: “At no point was there any danger to the public.
“We work in close partnership with the public to ensure that we can intervene as early as possible to prevent those vulnerable to radicalisation.
“Cardiff is a safe, vibrant and engaging city. I urge anyone with concerns about individuals to contact the anti-terror hotline or Crimestoppers in complete confidence.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.