TWO women injured in a dog attack in Newport yesterday evening remain in a stable condition in hospital.

Armed police were called to reports of a dog attack in Lliswerry just before 5pm.

Two women were taken to hospital following the incident – thought to be on Cromwell Road – and the dog has been taken to a local kennels.

This morning, Gwent Police have confirmed that the women remain in a stable condition at the Grange University Hospital, having sustained non-life changing foot and leg injuries.

Speaking last night, Gwent Police superintendent Vikki Townsend said: "We we’re called to a property in Lliswerry, Newport, at around 4.50pm on Wednesday, February 2, following reports of a dog attack inside the property.

"Armed officers attended to ensure the safety of members of the public.

A resident took this photo of emergency services called out to a dog attack in Lliswerry.

"Two females sustained injuries and are currently in hospital.

"The dog has been taken to a local kennels while officers remain in the area as they carry out their investigations.

"South Wales Fire and Rescue Service were also in attendance.

"The public are thanked for their co-operation."