A MOTORCYCLIST has died following a crash in Newport last night.
Gwent Police were called to a crash on Cardiff Road involving a car and a motorbike at around 9pm on Wednesday, February 2
Officers have now confirmed that the motorcyclist died at the scene.
An 18-year-old man from Newport has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and is currently in police custody.
The road was closed between Tredegar Park and the traffic lights at the bottom of the Gaer until around 6am this morning.
A Gwent Police spokesman said: “We're appealing for information and witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision that occurred in Newport on Wednesday, February 2.
“A approximately 9pm a white Ford Focus and a motorcycle collided on Cardiff Road.
“Officers are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time who may have witnessed the collision and anyone who has dashcam footage.
“If you can assist, please call 101 quoting 2200037975.”
A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called last night, Wednesday, February 2, at 9.02pm to the Cardiff Road area of Newport to reports of a road traffic collision involving a car and a motorcycle.
“We sent three rapid response vehicles, one emergency ambulance and our emergency medical retrieval and transfer team to the scene.”
