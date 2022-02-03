GWENT amateur wildcards Dylan Emery and Liam Davies will attempt to cause upsets on home soil at the BetVictor Welsh Open in Newport at the end of the month.
The draw has been made for the event at the ICC Wales, which runs from February 28 to March 6.
Caerphilly's Emery, 20, is the reigning European Under-21 champion and will turn professional for the first time next season. He will go up against Elliot Slessor in the first round.
Welsh under-18 champion Davies, a 15-year-old from Tredegar, will be up against Iulian Boiko.
Cwm's Mark Williams faces Michael Judge in the first round and will be joined in Newport by fellow stars Ronnie O'Sullivan, Judd Trump, Mark Selby, John Higgins, Neil Robertson, Shaun Murphy and rising star Zhao Xintong, as well as defending champion Jordan Brown.
Northern Ireland's Brown registered one of the biggest shocks in snooker history last year when he beat Ronnie O'Sullivan 9-8 in the final to win his first ranking title.
In all there will over 70 players in Newport battling for the Ray Reardon Trophy and a top prize of £70,000 with action televised by Eurosport and BBC Wales.
The match schedule will be confirmed after the qualifying round in Wolverhampton is complete. Tickets start at £10 and can be bought at wst.tv/tickets.
