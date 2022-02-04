A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

NATASHA THOMAS, 31, of Chepstow Road, Langstone, Newport, was banned from driving for 46 months after she pleaded guilty to drink driving with 87 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on December 21, 2021.

She was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

SARAH JANE WILKINSON, 54, of Oakley Way, Caldicot, was banned from driving for 18 months after she admitted drink driving with 69 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath and driving without insurance on December 25, 2021.

She was ordered to pay £359 in fines, costs and a surcharge.

CALLUM JONES, 33, of Westfield Way, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on the A4042 Kingsway on December 18, 2020.

He was ordered to pay £495 in a fine and surcharge.

RODRICK JOHN ELLIOTT, 71, of Godfrey Road, Pontnewydd, Cwmbran, was conditionally discharged for six months after he was found guilty of assault by beating in Griffithstown, Pontypool, on August 13, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £522 in costs and a surcharge.

THOMAS DUNN, 32, of Brynglas Avenue, Pontllanfraith, was banned from driving for 18 months after he admitted drink driving with 66 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on December 24, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

RHYS WILLIAM BUCHANAN, 37, of Eastfield Close, Caerleon, Newport, was banned from driving for 28 days after he admitted being in charge of a Land Rover Freelander in Six Bells, Abertillery, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in his breath, namely 86 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit on December 21, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £199 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

MATTHEW EDWARDS, 32, of Parc Prison, Bridgend, was jailed for 26 weeks after he admitted the criminal damage of a BMW 1 Series car and breach of a restraining order in Caerphilly in July 2021.

He was ordered to pay £2,428 in compensation, costs and a surcharge.

ABAKAR ABDULLAH OTHMAN, 32, of Leech Road, Bettws, Newport, was ordered to pay £159 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly on Upper Dock Street on December 24, 2021.