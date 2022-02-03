MANAGER James Rowberry is confident that Newport County AFC's energy will make up for an absence of traditional midfield muscle.

The Exiles head to League Two leaders Forest Green Rovers on Saturday afternoon on a four-game winning streak.

County won't go into their shells at the New Lawn and a trio of young midfield loanees are set to be key figures.

Rowberry has gone with a midfield four in recent weeks with Liverpool's Jake Cain, Swansea's Ollie Cooper and Aston Villa's Finn Azaz trusted to provide the snap, even if they aren't the most intimidating.

Robbie Willmott had been the deep-lying player until suffering a knee niggle which led to a recall for his fellow stalwart Scot Bennett.

The Exiles don't have a traditional 'enforcer' but Rowberry believes they make up for that by being quick off the mark.

After the manager's first game at Bristol Rovers in mid-October he immediately highlighted the desire to improve in their passes per defensive action, a statistical tool used to measure the intensity of pressure put on rivals.

Finn Azaz puts the pressure on Harrogate

"Our ability to counter-press when we lose possession of the ball, that is the most important thing," he said.

"We need strong physical attributes to do that and I would determine that as energy. Look at Ollie, Finn Jake, Robbie Willmott, Scot, Matty Dolan and how we try to win the ball back as quickly as possible after we lose it.

"That is a key attribute to our game and you have to be agile to do that. In any system or player there are strengths and weaknesses, and you hope the strengths outweigh the weaknesses."

Tomorrow's game is a meeting between the top two scorers in the division with Rovers having 56 goals in 27 games while County have 46 in 28.

Forest Green also have the second meanest defence with 22 goals against with County ranked 13th with 35.

LEAGUE TWO FIXTURES

Harrogate Town v Bradford City, Barrow v Tranmere Rovers, Crawley Town v Stevenage, Forest Green Rovers v Newport County, Leyton Orient v Colchester United, Rochdale v Carlisle United, Salford City v Port Vale, Scunthorpe United v Oldham Athletic, Sutton United v Bristol Rovers, Swindon Town v Exeter City, Walsall v Northampton Town.