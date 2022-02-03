SKY has launched a new fiber broadband package, Superfast 35.

The package includes guaranteed speeds of 25 Mb/s - or you will get a month's payment back.

It is designed for smaller households with fewer connected devices but is ideal for all your streaming, browsing, and music downloading needs.

The deal is available to the majority of the UK (96%) including both new and existing customers.

A person working on their laptop. Credit: Canva

The Superfast 35 package is delivered through ultrareliable FTTP in rolled-out areas and Sky says its new package "offers great speeds and value, at just £25 per month."

"The launch of Superfast 35 demonstrates Sky Broadband’s commitment to providing customers with a range of broadband speeds tailored to their needs," says Aman Bhatti, Director of Propositions at Sky Broadband.

Mr Bhatti continued: "From our latest package for smaller households to our Ultrafast speeds for busy, connected homes, all delivered through our reliable network with outstanding customer service.”

How to sign up for Sky Superfast 35 broadband

The Superfast 35 includes access to the following:

An average download speed of 36 Mb/s, with no usage caps and average upload speeds of 9 Mb/s

A Speed Guarantee, which gives a minimum guaranteed speed of 25 Mb/s* or money back

The ability to stream the latest entertainment in UHD on one device

Safe and speedy usage with Sky Broadband Shield as standard, helping make the internet a safer place for your whole family at no extra cost

The latest Sky Broadband Hub is available to new customers, customers who are currently on Hub 2 or those moving to SO GEA or FTTP

Sky Talk Pay As You Go

Superfast 35 is available now for an introductory offer price of £25 per month on an 18-month contract from its launch ( February 24 2022) but the package retails at £28 per month.

There is also a standard set-up fee of £19.95 and you can sign up via the Sky website.

How to sign up to Sky

A person watching TV Credit: Canva

If you're not a Sky customer and like the look of the new broadband deal then here's how you can get involved and sign up to Sky.

Sky TV

Ultimate TV

The Ultimate TV package includes more than 100 channels not available on Freeview, Netflix and more than 500 Box Sets to stream.

The package costs £26 a month for 18 months, with a one-off £20 install fee.

Sign up for Sky’s Ultimate TV package here.

Sky TV and Sports

You can access more than 100 channels not available on Freeview, plus more than 500 Box Sets to stream, the package includes access to Sky Sports.

This package is £41 per month for 18 months, with a one-off £20 install fee.

Sign up for Sky TV and Sky Sports.

Sky TV, Netflix and Cinema

With more than 100 channels not available on Freeview, more than 500 Box Sets to stream, and Netflix on any device, this package also gives access to Sky Cinema.

This package is £37 per month for 18 months, with a one-off £20 install fee.

Sign up for Sky TV, Netflix & Cinema.

Sky Sports & BT Sport

Get access to Champions League and Europa League football, the UFC and much more with BT Sport 1, 2, 3 & BT Sport ESPN.

This package costs £65 per month for 18 months, with a one-off £20 install fee.

Sign up for Sky Sports & BT Sport.

Sky TV and Kids

All of the biggest and best kids shows all in one place, including an educational range for all ages.

Plus there are more than 100 channels not available on Freeview, plus more than 500 Box Sets to stream which you can apply Kids Safe Mode to.

This package costs £31 per month for 18 months, with a one-off £20 install fee.

Sign up for Sky TV & Kids.

Sky Broadband

Superfast 35 joins the Sky Broadband family with a range of packages to suit your needs, including Superfast, Ultrafast and Ultrafast Plus.

Superfast Broadband

You can sign up for Superfast Broadband with Sky for just £28.

The package includes an 18- month contract with a 59mb/s download speed and an average upload speed of 16 mb/s.

Sign up for Superfast Broadband.

Ultrafast Broadband

Sky's second package is ideal for families since it is recommended for when you have more than one device going at the same time.

Its average download speed is 145 mb/s and an upload speed of 27 mb/s for just £35 a month in an 18-month contract.

Sign up for Ultrafast Broadband.

Ultrafast Plus Broadband

The Ultrafast Plus is for "Broadband hungry homes" and this package could be yours for £45 a month for 18 months.

Download content at an average speed of 500 mb/s and upload at 60 mb/s too.

Sign up for Ultrafast Plus Broadband.

Sky Mobile

A woman scrolling on her iPhone. Credit: Canva

Whether you're Apple mad or you're a sucker for a Samsung, Sky has some incredible mobile deals on offer right now.

iPhone 13

You can save up to £360 on this iPhone 13 by signing up to Sky Mobile.

The contract is £42 a month with a 30GB data plan.

See the full details about this amazing iPhone deal.

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

Save £360 when you purchase this Samsung Galaxy S21 5G on a 50GB data plan.

You won't need to pay anything upfront and you'll only need to fork out £26 a month after that.

See the full details about this amazing Samsung Galaxy deal.