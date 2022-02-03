NEW 20mph speed limits are set to be rolled out on roads in two areas of Monmouthshire as part of a pilot project.

Monmouthshire council is set to move ahead with implementing orders which will see the speed limit on roads in Abergavenny and Severnside – made up of Magor and Undy, Rogiet, Caldicot, Portskewett and Caerwent – lowered from 30mph.

Reducing the speed limit to 20mph is being trialled in eight areas of Wales ahead of a planned national rollout in 2023.

The scheme forms part of Welsh Government plans to reduce the number and severity of road casualties and support alternative travel modes such as walking and cycling by making the roads less intimidating to non-vehicle users.

A Monmouthshire council report has now recommended approving and implementing the orders for the two areas of the county following a consultation.

Residents expressed mixed views in the consultation, with some objecting and others in favour of the move.

Abergavenny Cycle Group said it is “strongly in favour” of a 20mph zone for the town, but that its effectiveness will depend on implementation.

The group said several roads in the town are designed for higher speeds and fears drivers may find it difficult to adjust.

Monmouthshire council says the speed limit will be introduced with new signs and lines on the road only, with no additional physical measures.

Gwent Police has committed to enforcing the new speed limits.

One objector said reducing the speed limit through Undy and Magor is “a ridiculous proposal”, fearing it will add to journey times and increase pollution – a claim Monmouthshire council says is not supported by research.

Another resident has warned against a “blanket policy” in reducing speed limits, saying that while it could improve safety on some roads, for others it may make issues worse.

Others have welcomed the initiative on safety grounds, but some have questioned how it will be enforced.

A council report says none of the issues raised in the consultation cannot be overcome and they do not change the recommendation to proceed with the speed limit changes.

The pilot will help identify best practice for the national rollout next year.

The timescale for implementing the pilot 20mph speed limits in Monmouthshire is listed as January to March and within this financial year.

Cllr Jane Pratt, cabinet member for infrastructure and neighbourhood services, is expected to formally approve and implement the orders as a cabinet member decision on Wednesday, February 9.