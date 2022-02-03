AUTUMN star Taine Basham will make his Six Nations debut for Wales against Ireland alongside three Dragons teammates.

The 22-year-old from Talywain will start at openside and is joined in the XV by number eight Aaron Wainwright and lock Will Rowlands.

Combative back rower row forward Ross Moriarty will win his 50th cap when adding oomph from the bench after his return from a shoulder injury for the Dragons against Benetton last weekend.

Cardiff's breakdown expert Ellis Jenkins retains his place to join forces with Basham and Wainwright, the same trio that started to help beat Australia in the autumn finale.

Basham will be a marked man in the Six Nations after playing every minute of the Tests against New Zealand, South Africa, Fiji and the Wallabies, when he impressed with his dynamism with and without the ball.

Josh Adams, normally a winger, gets the nod in midfield with Johnny McNicholl joining Liam Williams and Louis Rees-Zammit in the back three.

Ospreys hooker Dewi Lake is set for a Test debut after being selected as Ryan Elias' back-up ahead of Dragons-bound Bradley Roberts.

CENTRE STAGE: Josh Adams has moved to midfield

Wales head coach Wayne Pivac said: “We’ve selected Josh Adams at 13. It’s something we’ve been thinking about for a while.

"He’s done it in training and in small doses at the end of a game. We think this is a golden opportunity to answer that question.

“I'm really pleased for Ross, he's rapped to be back in the match day 23 and I think it’s just really around game time at the moment.

"We think coming off the bench he’ll make an impact, so that’s why we’ve gone that way.

“Really happy for Dewi. He’s a big man, a very good rugby player. Strong over the ball and gives us something in defence as well as his attacking prowess.

“History in Dublin, it’s a hard place to go. There have been some great games in recent years against Ireland.

“They’re a very, very tough, very physical side. We know we’re going to have to step up in that area of the game and make sure we do that for 80 mins.

"We’ve got to be very disciplined and as a result be in there fighting for the right result.”

WALES

15. Liam Williams (Scarlets – 74 caps)

14. Johnny McNicholl (Scarlets – 8 caps)

13. Josh Adams (Cardiff Rugby – 35 caps)

12. Nick Tompkins (Saracens – 16 caps)

11. Louis Rees-Zammit (Gloucester Rugby – 12 caps)

10. Dan Biggar (Northampton Saints – 95 caps), captain

9. Tomos Williams (Cardiff Rugby – 29 caps)

1. Wyn Jones (Scarlets – 38 caps)

2. Ryan Elias (Scarlets – 23 caps)

3. Tomas Francis (Ospreys – 60 caps)

4. Will Rowlands (Dragons – 13 caps)

5. Adam Beard (Ospreys – 29 caps), vice-captain

6. Ellis Jenkins (Cardiff Rugby – 14 caps)

7. Taine Basham (Dragons – 7 caps)

8. Aaron Wainwright (Dragons – 34 caps)

Replacements

16. Dewi Lake (Ospreys – uncapped)

17. Gareth Thomas (Ospreys – 5 caps)

18. Dillon Lewis (Cardiff Rugby – 34 caps)

19. Seb Davies (Cardiff Rugby – 13 caps)

20. Ross Moriarty (Dragons – 49 caps)

21. Gareth Davies (Scarlets – 65 caps)

22. Callum Sheedy (Bristol Bears – 13 caps)

23. Owen Watkin (Ospreys – 26 caps)