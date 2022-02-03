AMBITIOUS plans to transform Caerphilly town centre have been unveiled.

The Caerphilly 2035 project outlines millions of pounds worth of potential investment in the town and surrounding area over the next 15 years.

The main elements of the Caerphilly 2035 project include:

– A new £30 million transport interchange in the heart of the town centre;

– A major £15 million mixed retail and residential development;

– The creation of a new boutique hotel development at Park Lane;

– £5 million investment in new visitor facilities at Caerphilly Castle;

– Plans to create an ambitious new Leisure Quarter offering new leisure, retail, commercial and business opportunities in the town centre.

Council leader Philippa Marsden said: “The Caerphilly 2035 project is an ambitious plan that sets out aspirations to adapt and evolve the town over the next 15 years. A series of core ambitions, involving key intervention areas and a clear set of projects that can be progressed and implemented to guide growth, to make Caerphilly a more diverse and successful town centre.”

What else is in the plan?

Electric bikes are proposed in the project to establish the interchange as a green travel hub. In addition to a new walking and cycling path from Caerphilly Business Park to the town centre to promote active travel.

Cardiff Road’s street scene is to be enhanced with new seating areas and shop signs. The pavement will be widened and through-traffic will be discouraged by “natural traffic calming measures”.

One aspect of the project proposes to better integrate Caerphilly Castle with the town centre by developing a leisure quarter overlooking the heritage site.

The plans for the surrounding area of the castle will work alongside Cadw’s transformation of the castle – which is set to spend £5 million on new visitor facilities.

The Twyn Community Centre is proposed as a “headquarters” for creative arts and a new outdoor events pavilion could be located in the Twyn car park.

Facilities for camping and caravans are proposed for Crescent Road playing fields – to be used during summer events. In addition to a new boutique hotel at Park Lane.

Other proposals include the possible extension of Castle Court shopping centre to accommodate additional shops, and the restoration of Caerphilly Workmen’s Hall.

A residential development is proposed to the north of Morrisons car park – this would act as natural surveillance for the potential active travel route from Lansbury Park to the town centre.

Lansbury Park is listed as a particular regeneration priority for the council. Despite being excluded from the four areas of focus, improvements will be made to the estate's connectivity to the town centre.

Additionally, the project states that training will be provided for residents in the Lansbury Park area, to ensure they can get jobs and take advantage of the new opportunities in the town centre.

Cllr Eluned Stenner, cabinet member for performance, economy and enterprise and with responsibility for regeneration said: “Over the next 10 years and beyond, we will see a significant investment to transform Caerphilly town centre and working with our partners in Welsh Government, we hope that the delivery of these projects will aid the Covid recovery effort and ensure Caerphilly remains a great place to do business now and in the future.

“This investment will complement our ongoing Place Shaping Strategy that involves investment totalling £500 million being pumped into communities across the length and breadth of the Caerphilly County Borough.”

The plans are based on the Caerphilly Basin Masterplan 2018 and can be explored here: www.caerphillyplaceshaping.co.uk

The Caerphilly 2035 report is an initial overview of the whole programme and will be updated with details on each of the various schemes as they progress.