ALMOST 2,500 new Covid cases have been recorded across Wales in the latest Public Health Wales figures.
Across Wales, 2,424 new cases were recorded in the 24 hours up to 9am on Wednesday, February 2. Of these, 426 were in Gwent.
Newport (127) saw the fifth highest rise in cases – behind Cardiff (321), Swansea (262), Carmarthenshire (212), and Rhondda Cynon Taf (158) – while Caerphilly (122) saw the sixth highest rise across the country.
However, at the other end of the scale, Monmouthshire (65), Torfaen (61) and Blaenau Gwent (51) recorded the seventh, sixth and fourth lowest rises in Wales over the 24-hour period.
Newport continues to have the highest rolling seven-day case rate, per 100,000 people, in Wales.
In the week up to January 29, the latest available data, Newport’s case rate is 830.8. The next highest across Wales is in Carmarthenshire, where the case rate stands at 671.2.
Torfaen has the third highest case rate across Wales (640.7), while Caerphilly (567.2) has the eighth highest and Blaenau Gwent (546.8) has the tenth highest.
Monmouthshire has the sixth lowest weekly case rate in Wales, standing at 409.1 per 100,000 people.
In this latest 24-hour period, a further 11 coronavirus deaths have been reported by Public Health Wales. None of these were in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, where the death toll remains at 1,166.
Here's where the latest cases have been reported:
Cardiff: 321
Swansea: 262
Carmarthenshire: 212
Rhondda Cynon Taf: 158
Newport: 127
Caerphilly: 122
Vale of Glamorgan: 114
Powys: 101
Wrexham: 97
Flintshire: 93
Neath Port Talbot: 91
Pembrokeshire: 85
Conwy: 80
Gwynedd: 78
Bridgend: 76
Monmouthshire: 65
Torfaen: 61
Denbighshire: 54
Blaenau Gwent: 51
Anglesey: 48
Ceredigion: 34
Merthyr Tydfil: 27
Resident Outside Wales: 56
Unknown Location: 11
