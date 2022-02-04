CHECK out this spacious new restaurant offering contemporary fine Indian cuisine.

Tamarind Llandevaud has seen the building – which was formerly The Foresters Oak - based on Chepstow Road in Llandevaud Newport (NP18 2AA) transformed into a spacious Indian restaurant which can seat hundreds.

The restaurant was opened by Murshed Ahmed who is no stranger to the food industry – he used to own several Indian restaurants in South West Bristol.

Everything in the restaurant, which has 140 spaced out tables, is new and refurbished – including new carpets, sofas, air conditioning, and lighting – with Tamarind’s signature black and pink seating throughout the new restaurant.

The large building also boasts free parking, making it ideal for events such as birthday parties or small conferences along with for those who want to enjoy a meal out. People can choose to eat inside, or outside, with food also available to order for collection.

Mr Ahmed, who hopes the restaurant will become a community space with plans for charity nights and events in the future, said: “We’ve had great support from the lovely community, who keep coming back.

“This is a nice area, surrounded by hotels, with plenty of space for car parking – and we try out best to make our guests happy.

“People can come and see us, try good food at a decent price, enjoying quality service while surrounded by our brand-new décor.”

Plans are in place for a new ceiling in parts of the restaurant, and new curtains are going to be put up on the wide windows which overlook the patio area.

The restaurant boasts a bar and is currently awaiting a license to sell alcoholic drinks – they should be able to offer alcohol from February 28. Visitors can enjoy hot drinks and soft drinks or bring their own bottle – glasses will be provided.

Staff are fully trained, and the restaurant has a level three health certificate. People can find out more and read the reviews at facebook.com/tamarindllandevaud

Tamarind Llandevaud is open seven days a week from 5.30pm to midnight. People can book by calling 01633 400122 or 07710 647765.