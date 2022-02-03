THE owner of a micro-business in Risca has spoken about how the rise in energy prices will have a huge impact on their budget.

Jade Newman, who is the founder of Newport-based 3D jewellery printer Earth Symbols, said the rise in energy prices had left her “gravely concerned.”

It comes as the average household energy bill will rise by almost £700 after regulator Ofgem increased the cap – the amount providers can charge per unit – by 54 per cent.

Ms Newman said: “I’m gravely concerned about the rise in energy prices. Running a small business from home that relies on electricity to run my 3D printers, mu business overheads have a real impact on my family budget.

“Right now, my electricity bill is exactly half the price of my monthly mortgage cost. If it goes any higher it will have a huge impact on our family budget.

Jade Newman prints 3D jewellery from her home in Risca - where she lives with her two children. (Picture: Jade Newman)

“I shopped around for a good renewable energy supplier, but I am currently unsure if they will be raising their prices. I feel that the continual energy price rises haven’t been monitored or regulated sufficiently.

“Energy companies, especially the large ones with a monopoly, are exploiting UK consumers. Being able to heat your home or cook your meals shouldn’t be a luxury that only a select few can afford.”

Ms Newman, who set up Earth Symbols in April last year, offers unique jewellery and accessories designed and made from resin, real flowers, and embellishments with a zero-waste focus.

She’s now worried that soaring energy bills could put the future of her business in jeopardy.

“It’s not really leaving us with an awful lot,” Ms Newman added.

“We’re going to be paying nearly £3,000 a year just on bills now – which is insane.

“It’s probably going to get to a point when I’ll begin to wonder whether this micro-business is really worth it. Am I going to have to stop?”