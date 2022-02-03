Here's the latest Night Sky column by Argus astronomy correspondent Jonathan Powell:

THE James Webb Telescope has reached its new home where over the coming months the mirror will slowly be pieced together ahead of opening the biggest ‘eye’ on the universe in the history of humankind.

The target has been named as HD 84406, a bright star in the constellation of Ursa Major, the Great Bear. The JWT is around 100 more powerful that the Hubble telescope.

Recent research published in the Journal of the Geological Society focuses on why some impacts on Earth, (asteroid or otherwise), cause mass extinctions, (like the one that saw the demise of the dinosaurs), while others don’t. The findings suggest that its not the size of the body striking the Earth, but the composition of the rock the impactor strikes.

Constellations – Orion The Hunter - Betelgeuse

As we pass through the middle part of winter, there is one constellation that dominates the night sky.

Positioned in the south and easily recognised by its configuration, Orion makes for a great starting point on your seasonal journey of locating and memorising the constellations that present themselves throughout the year.

If you are new to astronomy, it will take some time to build up your knowledge as the sky changes with the seasons, and for winter, there’s no better place to start than Orion.

Once you’ve located the three belt stars, sloping right to left in a line, pan up and to the left to locate the bright star Betelgeuse. There are many remarkable stars of note in the sky, but Betelgeuse really is fascinating.

The 10th brightest star in the entire sky, Betelgeuse marks the eastern shoulder of the hunter. A staggering 950 times larger than our own Sun, the star is around 640 light years distant.

Recent dimming of the star sparked debate over whether Betelgeuse was about to go supernova, but with clouds of hot gas released by the star deemed responsible for its dimming, no imminent outburst seems likely.

Betelgeuse is estimated to be around 10 million years old and in the later stages of its stellar evolution, with the star’s final demise probably in the next million years.

Betelgeuse is 100,000 times brighter than our Sun and when observing with the naked-eye, you can make out a distinct orangey-red tinge, going some way to shifting from the idea that all stars look white in appearance.

Classed as a red supergiant, take a little while next time you’re out to marvel at Betelgeuse, because the light that you’re seeing from that star, left Betelgeuse some 600 years ago!

Planets

With Venus and Mercury now having switched to being morning apparitions, it’s down to Jupiter to be the only naked eye planet on view in the evenings.

Positioned low in the south-west after sunset, Jupiter is sat in the constellation of Aquarius the Water Bearer and will be on view for around 30 minutes before dipping beneath the horizon. Try and look for Jupiter in the first few weeks or so of February as the planet will be lost in the evening twilight after mid-month.

Whereas Jupiter is the only planet in the evening visible to the naked eye, February presents and excellent opportunity for those who own or can borrow a pair of binoculars, to see the seventh planet outward from our sun, Uranus, which is currently positioned in the constellation of Aries, the Ram.

On the evening of Monday, February 7, use the crescent Moon to try and locate the planet.

With binoculars, follow the terminator on the Moon, (the line between the bright and dark regions on the lunar surface), to the upper right for three Moon-diameters, to locate Uranus appearing to us as a speck of light.

The morning sky is dominated by Venus.

During February, Venus rises in the south-east around 5am, which means the planet is on view for at least two hours throughout the month before sunrise.

Venus, in the constellation of Sagittarius the Archer, far outshines every star making for a glorious sight in the pre-dawn sky.

Binoculars or a small telescope should reveal a distinct crescent shape to Venus.

Mars is also in Sagittarius, positioned to the lower right of Venus at the start of the month, but fainter in appearance.

On view from around 5.30am onwards, Mars won’t be as easy to spot at Venus, moving to the left across the sky and positioned below Venus during the latter part of February.

On Friday, February 18, Venus appears close in proximity to Mars, making for a nice pairing in the morning sky. Locate Venus and sweep slowly down to the right.

On Saturday February 26, watch for Venus, Mars, and a waning crescent Moon.

The innermost planet Mercury also sits in Sagittarius although doesn’t make for easy observation. Mercury is sat to the lower left of Venus rising at around 6.15am.

On Wednesday, February 16, Mercury reaches its greatest elongation, (highest point in the sky), on view for about an hour before sunrise. Right at the end of February, you may just be able to spot Saturn which will be to the left of Mercury.

Society meetings

Abergavenny Astronomical Society. Friday, February 11. 7pm. Bob Wright – ‘The Artemis Mission – Part 1’ (talk via Zoom).

Barry Astronomical Society. Monday February, 28. 7.15pm. Ian Morison – ‘An Introduction to Astro-imaging’ (talk via Zoom).

Bridgend Astronomical Society. Wednesday, February 16. 7.30pm. Paul Fellows - ‘The Hunt for Planet Vulcan’ (talk via Zoom).

Cardiff Astronomical Society. Thursday, February 17. 7.30pm. Dr Eric Dunford – ‘Infra-Red Astronomy’ (Cardiff University)

Free online talks

Astrophotography Workshop with Mary McIntyre. Tuesday, February 22. 7.30pm. Go to the following link to register free for the workshop: www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/online-astrophotography-workshop-with-mary-mcintyre-tickets-239979885297?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch

Moon phases

New moon: February 1;

First quarter: February 8;

Full moon: February 16;

Third quarter: February 23.

Sunrise/sunset times

Start of February: sun rises at 7.50am; sets at 5.01pm.

End of February: sun rises at 6.59am; sets at 5.50pm.

Jonathan Powell is a contributor to the BBC Sky at Night magazine. He has written three books on astronomy, Cosmic Debris; Rare Astronomical Sights and Sounds (which was selected by ‘Choice’ magazine as an Outstanding Academic Title for 2019); and From Cave Art to Hubble, all of which are available from Amazon. Jonathan worked at BBC Radio Wales as their astronomy correspondent and is currently a columnist at the South Wales Argus, and presenter on Astro Radio UK. He has also written a book on castles, ‘Fortress Wales’, and was part of the writing team for the BBC Television show, ‘The Fast Show’, which won a BAFTA.