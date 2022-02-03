A TEENAGER has been found guilty of raping a 13-year-old schoolgirl following a trial.
Jacob Dallimore, 18, of Beaufort Road, St Julians, Newport, was convicted by a jury at Cardiff Crown Court.
He was remanded in custody following the guilty verdict and sentence was adjourned to March 18.
MORE NEWS: Man who kicked pet dog to death jailed over ‘revenge attack’
Judge Richard Williams warned Dallimore he would be assessed for his potential dangerousness and a pre-sentence report was ordered.
The defendant had denied the charge against him.
The rape took place in Newport in September 2019.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.