A TEENAGER has been found guilty of raping a 13-year-old schoolgirl following a trial.

Jacob Dallimore, 18, of Beaufort Road, St Julians, Newport, was convicted by a jury at Cardiff Crown Court.

He was remanded in custody following the guilty verdict and sentence was adjourned to March 18.

Judge Richard Williams warned Dallimore he would be assessed for his potential dangerousness and a pre-sentence report was ordered.

The defendant had denied the charge against him.

The rape took place in Newport in September 2019.