SISILIA Tuipulotu is closing in on a first Wales cap in World Cup year after the forward's rapid rise to earn a semi-professional contract.

The 18-year-old lock from Newport has joined the Welsh Rugby Union's performance programme just two years after starting to play competitively for Hereford College.

Tuipulotu is the daughter of former Tonga back Sione who played for the Black and Ambers, Ebbw Vale, Pontypool and Caerphilly.

She is currently playing in the Allianz Premier 15s side for Gloucester-Hartpury alongside studying for a psychology degree at Gloucestershire University.

Tuipulotu has made incredible progress and that is set to continue after catching the eye of the national coaches to earn a retainer contract, which will enable her to combine her studies with working alongside the full-timers.

"It feels amazing, especially given my age and how long I've been playing," said Tuipulotu, who was spotted by Wales legend Liza Burgess at Hartpury.

"Rugby has always been big in my family just playing touch and passing the ball around with my brothers and cousins.

"My dad played for Tonga and Newport and my cousin Carwyn plays for Scarlets. Watching what they do inspires me to be like them or even better.

"My aim now is to get my first cap, either in the Six Nations or in the World Cup, which is around the corner.

"Words can't explain how much it would mean to get my first cap, everyone in my family would be so happy."

Tuipulotu and Bristol Bears full-back Kayleigh Powell have taken the number of players on semi-pro deals to 11 while 12 have signed full-time contracts.

The group train at the National Centre of Excellence between one and three days a week.

"I was nervous at first but the girls have been really welcoming since being involved, I feel at home each time I come to training," said Tuipulotu.

"The uni are supporting me all the way with this opportunity, I will catch up on uni work whenever I get a chance."

Wales are preparing for the start of the Six Nations on the last weekend of March, which builds towards the World Cup in October.

Head coach Ioan Cunningham is excited by the long-term potential of the up and coming lock.

"Sisilia is so young but the impact she could make over the coming years is massive," he said. "Now that she is able to train with us weekly, we feel her potential to develop physically and technically is off the scale."

Wales Women retainer contracts: Gwen Crabb, Georgia Evans, Kat Evans, Cerys Hale, Abbie Fleming, Kerin Lake, Bethan Lewis, Caitlin Lewis (Exeter Chiefs), Kayleigh Powell, Niamh Terry, Sisilia Tuipulotu.

Full-time contracts: Kiera Bevan, Alisha Butchers, Natalia John, Hannah Jones, Jasmine Joyce, Ffion Lewis, Siwan Lillicrap, Carys Phillips, Gwenllian Pyrs, Lisa Neumann, Donna Rose, Elinor Snowsill.