TRIBUTES have been paid to the motorbike rider who died in a crash in Newport last night.

Gwent Police were called to the crash – involving a motorbike and a white Ford Focus – on Cardiff Road at around 9pm on Wednesday, February 2.

The Welsh Ambulance Service also attended, but the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

Flowers left on Cardiff Road paying tribute to the motorbike rider who died in a crash last night.

The Maesglas community has today paid tribute to the rider, named locally as Mason Williams.

Flowers, balloons, and motorcycle helmets have been placed on Cardiff Road, along with a poster tribute, featuring a number of pictures of Mr Williams with the caption “RIP Mason AKA Bikelife.”

The motorbike rider has been named locally as Mason Williams.

Another tribute read: “There are no words my friend. RIP Mason.”

An 18-year-old man from Newport has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and is currently in police custody.

A Gwent Police spokesman said: “We're appealing for information and witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision that occurred in Newport on Wednesday, February 2.

Flowers and balloons have been left to pay tribute to the motorbike rider.

“A approximately 9pm a white Ford Focus and a motorcycle collided on Cardiff Road.

“The motorcyclist sadly died at the scene.

“Officers are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time who may have witnessed the collision and anyone who has dashcam footage.

“​If you can assist, please call 101 quoting 2200037975.”