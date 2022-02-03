THE weather has been relativiely mild for the past few days, but there could be the chance of wintry showers according to the Met Office.

For the next few days in Newport the weather looks to remain fairly settled - high single figures temperature-wise, with rain overnight tonight and on Saturday night.

In Ebbw Vale it is much the same story, although generally slightly colder.

Tomorrow is looking like a particularly chilly day in the north of Gwent. Temperatures in Ebbw Vale are to stay between one and four degrees for most of the day.

Into the start of next week, it's looking likely that there will be wetter weather on both Monday and Tuesday across much of Gwent.

Looking ahead from next week, high pressure remains to the southwest of the UK and is expected to push low pressure systems towards the north of the country.

This, the Met Office says, will lead to an unsettled picture for much of the UK with heavy rain, stronger winds and a risk of wintry precipitation in the north while the south is expected to remain largely dry.

It will be milder for many especially in the south of the country, whilst brief colder incursions from the north are possible throughout the period.