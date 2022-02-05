A CWMBRAN resident celebrated her 105th birthday last week.
Nancy Swinley celebrated her birthday at Llantarnam Lodge Care Home with staff and other residents on Thursday, January 27.
Mrs Swinley was born in Brechin, and met her future husband Bill growing up in Scotland.
She was a bus driver in Scotland, and held a number of other jobs throughout her life. She also worked as a postmistress and a pet shop owner, her granddaughter Rhoswen said. Her husband served in the Navy.
The couple had four children – Anne, Scott, Nancy and Carole – six grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and recently a great, great-grandchild; Harlow, who is two months old.
Mrs Swinley moved to Wales in the 1970s, but previously lived all over the UK – even living on a boat at one point.
She moved to Llantarnam Lodge in November 2021. Her granddaughter said she loved causing mischief – and staff at the care home confirmed she still does.
In her spare time, Mrs Swinley was also a champion darts player.
