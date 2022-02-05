A THIEF was jailed after stealing an £85 Christmas turkey from Marks & Spencer and being caught with shoplifting tools – a foil bag and wire cutters.
Thomas Neil Lant’s offences in Newport were described as “sophisticated with an element of planning”.
The 40-year-old travelled to the city from his native Rhondda Valley to commit crime on December 21, 2021.
Newport Magistrates’ Court heard how Lant had “an appalling record for dishonesty offences”.
He pleaded guilty to theft, going equipped for theft and failing to surrender.
The defendant’s offending put him in breach of a community order imposed last October for a catalogue of thefts.
This included stealing bottles of Jack Daniel’s whiskey and Smirnoff vodka from Tesco, Harlech Retail Park, Newport.
Lant, 40, of Penmain Street, Porth, was jailed for 26 weeks and ordered to pay a £128 victim surcharge after his release from prison.
