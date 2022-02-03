A ‘SOPHISTICATED’ Newport drugs gang have been jailed for more than 20 years after French authorities broke through the encryption service they were using.

Mark Drew, 32, of Coldra Road, and Andrew Graham, 31 of Barry Walk, Rogerstone, were caught after French police handed Gwent Police information after they were able to infiltrate Encrochat, a communications provider which was widely used by criminals.

The pair, who were both arrested on February 2, 2021, used an encrypted phone and sim card and changed contracts and numbers every few months to communicate their drug deals with other criminals and each other.

Prosecutor Timothy Evans said how Drew, who used the handle 'King Mushroom', and Graham, who went by the handle 'Rawhill', discussed their dealings of heroin and cocaine on the chat with their ‘upstream’ dealer, who went by ‘Moscow’.

Investigations found a series of messages sent between February 1, 2020, and February 1, 2021, in which the pair and 'Moscow' discussed people who owed debts of up to £17,000, how they could get a kilo of cocaine for £22,000, and where to pick up, store and distribute the drugs, as well as discussion of how the cocaine all came from Liverpool.

The messages showed how Graham – who ran his family’s business – would regularly store the drugs at the business property – often sending pictures to ‘Moscow’ of him weighing it in the office. There was also talk of how Graham’s nephew Niall Graham, 21 of Cae Brynton Road, Newport, would collect and deliver quantities of drugs using the work van ‘so it looked legitimate.’

Drew was also involved in cultivating cannabis, where he would often send images to ‘Moscow’ of his products. At one point ‘Moscow’ told him to stop dealing cannabis and to insread focus on cocaine, to which Drew replied: “I want to do both.”

Niall Graham was not a member of this Encryptochat and did not have an account, but would be mentioned during exchanges between his nephew and ‘Moscow’.

Niall Graham was arrested on July 16, 2021, after conversations – which were initially deleted from his phone – were found between him and his uncle discussing ‘copper’ and various sales, at one point with Niall Graham saying they would be able to make a £3,000 profit straight away. The pair also discussed finding a ‘Colombian’ and therefore going higher in the chain.

Andrew Graham boasted he had made £500,000 while Niall Graham said he ‘wanted to build an empire’. When arrested, officers found £40,000 in cash at the business premises.

Simon Csoka QC, defending Drew, said his client – who had received cautions for previous non drugs-related offences – recognises he made these choices.

Nicholas Gedge, defending Andrew Graham, said his client had no previous convictions and was concerned about finances after having twins with his long-term partner, who was not returning back to her well-paid job.

Julia Cox, defending Niall Graham, said he was not involved at the level of his two co-defendants in terms of the Encryptochat and that he was supplying relatively small amounts in comparison. She said his involvement was brought about by wanting to be the breadwinner for his large family.

All three pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply cocaine and conspiracy to supply heroin, while Drew also admitted intent to supply cannabis.

Passing sentence, judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke said: “This is another case where the defendants came to light after French authorities found intelligence. There was discussions of sums of money between £12-21,000 which shows a substantial position in the drug supply chain.”

She also said that the use of the Encrochat and Andrew Graham’s business as a front showed sophistication.

Drew was sentenced to a total of 10 years and six months for the cocaine and heroin charges. He was also given a one year and four month sentence for the cannabis charge, to run.

Andrew Graham was sentenced to seven years and eight months, while his nephew was jailed for six years and nine months.

Senior investigating officer Detective Inspector Ian Bartholomew, said: “By using an encrypted messaging platform, these men thought that they were operating under the radar of the police and other law enforcement agencies. They were wrong.

“These individuals were a part of a well-established organised crime group who thought they could act with impunity to facilitate their drugs dealing exploits.

“They profited from an illegal trade that often leads to other forms of criminal activity and can cause harm and misery within our communities.

“This group trafficked multiple kilograms of cocaine and heroin into Gwent; they also laundered significant quantities of cash to buy expensive jewellery and lead lavish lifestyles.

“Our detectives have pursued individuals who have used bespoke encrypted mobile devices to conduct their illegal activities at the highest level of serious and organised crime.

“Their work, as part of Operation Venetic, has helped to identify criminals – such as these defendants – who believed that they were operating without being detected in our communities.

“These significant sentences have not only taken these criminals off the streets for a substantial period of time but also highlights our commitment to disrupting serious and organised crime groups in our force area and beyond.”