A PAIR of roads in the Abergavenny area have been closed to allow for emergency repairs works to be carried out.
Welsh Water have revealed that two roads, in Clydach and Abergavenny, will require closure during the works, which begin today, Thursday.
Rhiw Road (at the junction with Station Road), in Clydach is closed for urgent investigatory and repair works to a trunk main.
It is anticipated that the closure will be in place until (and including) February 16.
A signed diversion is in place.
There is also an emergency road closure along Pentre Road (at the junction with Chapel Road) in Abergavenny.
Welsh Water has said that this is also for urgent investigatory and repair works to a trunk main.
This closure will also likely last until February 16, with diversions in place.
