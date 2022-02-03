THE murder of Gary Jenkins, who was attacked in Bute Park, Cardiff, has been branded "cowardly and senseless in the extreme" by the senior investigating officer in the case.

Three people have today been convicted of the Dr Jenkins' murder.

Dr Gary Jenkins, 54, was attacked during the early hours of Tuesday, July 20, 2021, and died at the University Hospital of Wales on Thursday, August 5.

Jason Edwards, 25, Lee William Strickland, 36, both from Cardiff, and Dionne Timms-Williams, 17, from Cardiff, have been on trial at Merthyr Crown Court.

They pleaded guilty to manslaughter, robbery and section 47 assault of another but denied the murder of Dr Jenkins.

Today at Merthyr Crown Court they were convicted of his murder.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Inspector Stuart Wales said: “Dr Gary Jenkins was a much-loved father, husband, brother and friend.

“Professionally, he had a successful medical career as a Consultant Psychiatrist and was highly-respected for the expert care and support he provided to his many patients.

“The attack upon Dr Jenkins by the three defendants was cowardly and senseless in the extreme.

“The degree and duration of unnecessary violence inflicted upon him, together with homophobic abuse - all captured on audio, was both sickening and staggering - He did nothing whatsoever to warrant this.

“Nothing will fill the void in the lives of those who loved Gary and have suffered the heartbreak of losing him in the most devastating circumstances.

“We welcome the three murder convictions at court today and while we hope that in time Gary’s family can rebuild their lives, we know he will always be close in their thoughts.

“I would like to thank the witnesses and wider community who supported this complex and challenging investigation, particularly our LGBTQ+ communities, venues, and local councillors, whose positive engagement, assistance and bravery proved instrumental in securing today’s convictions.

“Throughout the investigation, dedicated Hate Crime officers together with third sector LGBTQ+ agencies have provided support and guidance to those affected by Dr Jenkins’ murder.

“Finally, I would like to acknowledge the initial medical intervention by attending police officers and paramedics on the night, as well as the subsequent professionalism of the Major Crime Investigation Team. Their efforts, together with the case preparation by CPS and Counsel has contributed to today’s outcome."

Sentencing will take place on Friday, March 25.

The family of Dr Gary Jenkins, who request privacy at this time, have released the following statement: “Gary was such a kind soul who would never hurt anyone. He was an incredibly generous and creative man who had only good intentions.

"Gary’s private life, being put on display through a Crown Court trial has only intensified the impact of this event on our family, friends and colleagues.

"It has been horrible to have to listen to the details of what happened.

"Gary's untimely death has also had an impact on his patients. Gary was one of the most humane, kind, compassionate doctors one could ever come across.

"He spent most of his working life in the NHS.

"We cannot bring Gary back. There are no winners in this case, only losers but as a family we are relieved that justice is done.

"As a family we would like to thank both the police for their efforts in bringing justice and the two main witnesses in this trial, Mr Hill and Mr Williams for their extraordinary bravery and efforts to help Gary.

"They are good Samaritans and we are eternally grateful to them and will never forget what they did to help.”

South Wales Police have said that they recognise that Mr Louis Williams, who bravely intervened, is also a victim of the same attack and he has been supported by a dedicated officer throughout the whole investigation.

"South Wales Police are a strong advocate of LGBTQ+ communities and champions their rights through everything we do," said a spokesperson.

"Cardiff has a long and proud tradition of recognising, celebrating and protecting equality and diversity.

"Anyone who has concerns about hate crime is asked to please contact South Wales Police in confidence."

A hate crime is any crime motivated by hostility on the grounds of race, religion, sexual orientation, disability or transgender identity

