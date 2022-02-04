A SCHEME providing free bus travel across Newport for an entire month could help the city centre, it has been claimed.

Throughout March, Newport Bus journeys will be free, providing residents of the city with a no-cost way of getting from A to B.

And, while the scheme has been introduced as part of plans to tackle the climate emergency, and to ease the burden on the M4, it potentially has benefits closer to home too.

It follows on from a similar free bus scheme in Newport around Christmas 2021, which saw passenger numbers on buses rise by around 80 per cent.

This time around, it is hoped that footfall into Newport city centre will be increased as a direct result of the scheme – at a time when the number of empty shops and units in the centre is in the spotlight.

But, according to Newport City Council leader Cllr Jane Mudd, the free bus scheme is coming in at just the right time for the centre, with three major multi-year projects either coming to an end, or nearing competition.

Speaking to the Argus, she revealed that visitors to the city centre will be able to enjoy the revamped Market Arcade, which has just seen restoration work completed, and both Newport Market and the Mercure Hotel, two multi-million pound projects which are very much in their final stages.

She said: “This scheme will definitely boost the footfall to the city centre.

"We know from the evidence of our Christmas scheme that ran through December that it did increase passenger travel, and it also increased the number of people going into the city centre.

“As this is launched for the whole of March, what this means is that all of the people of Newport will have an opportunity to travel for free into the city centre, so experience some of our new projects that are just about to be completed.

"So people will be able to travel in, go into the market – see what’s on offer there, go and have a look at the fantastic Market Arcade, have a look at the Chartist hotel, and they’ll be able to see all of these scheme’s we’ve been working on for so long, to benefit them, are actually starting to deliver those benefits – and they’ll be able to do that, free of charge.

“It’s a real boost to the economy, it gives people money in their pockets when you know the cost of living crisis is starting to impact, so it’s really important that we work together to do all that we can to support people, and also, to enable people to get about in the city in a way that’s sustainable in the long term, and this has such a brilliant impact on the environment.

“It’s inclusive – 35 per cent of households in Newport don’t have access to cars, so a scheme like free bus travel is really important because it offers that opportunity to everybody. So this is something that all of our citizens can benefit from.”

Newport MS welcomes news

News of the free bus scheme in Newport, which was announced by Welsh Government deputy minister Lee Waters at Newport Bus’s depot on Corporation Road yesterday, was also welcomed by Newport West MS Jayne Bryant, who said: “I really welcome today’s announcement.

“Trialling free public transport is something I’ve pushed for in the Senedd on several occasions, and I’m glad Welsh Government and Newport City Council are working together to make it happen.

“We all want this to be a success, so please make the most of this opportunity in March.

“Following the publication of the Burns report in 2020, I’ve been calling for progress to be made to ensure good alternatives to the M4 are established.

“Today’s update makes clear that over the last year, we’ve taken steps forward to begin building the transport system Newport deserves.

“But now, it’s critical the pace needs to be kept up, so residents see concrete improvements as quickly as possible.”