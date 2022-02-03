SOUTH Wales Police have issued an appeal for a man last seen in the Barry area.
Anastasios Kelpetsanis was last seen on January 24 in the town.
Police say that they are concerned for Mr Kelpetsanis' wellbeing.
A spokesman said: "If you can help, call us & quote reference number 027803."
You can also provide information at bit.ly/SWPProvideInfo or by sending a private message on social media.
Alternatively, email SWP101@south-wales.police.uk or phone 101.
