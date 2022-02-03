SOUTH Wales Police have issued an appeal for a man last seen in the Barry area.

Anastasios Kelpetsanis was last seen on January 24 in the town.

Police say that they are concerned for Mr Kelpetsanis' wellbeing.

A spokesman said: "If you can help, call us & quote reference number 027803."

You can also provide information at bit.ly/SWPProvideInfo or by sending a private message on social media.

Alternatively, email SWP101@south-wales.police.uk or phone 101.