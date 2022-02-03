THERE'S just five weeks to go until Newport Market’s new look is unveiled - but you don't have to wait until then for a peek inside.

We paid a visit to the historic Victorian Market too see how the revamp - the biggest indoor market regeneration project in Europe - is coming along.

Managing director of LoftCo, which is carrying out the work, Simon Baston, says it has cost £6.5 and £7 million - and that the company has "put everything into it."

Newport Market is currently a construction site

He confirmed that the project - which includes a total of 140 businesses - will be completed in five weeks' time, with an exact opening date to be announced closer to the big day.

The market will house 45 retail units on the ground floor, along with 10 eateries and an enormous food court which can seat hundreds of people.

The gallery space, upstairs in the building, will be used for functions, for up to 250 people, with 15 lifestyle units including a yoga studio.

The market will also have 70 office spaces, with 40 of these taken out by Tramshed Tech - which will rent these out to SME (Small and Medium-sized Enterprises) and new stat-ups.

One of the office spaces at Newport Market

Mr Baston, said: “We specialise in collaborative community spaces – we want everyone here to be part of this.

“It’s the largest indoor market regeneration in Europe and it’s what Newport needs – an independent ecosystem which allows them [businesses] to flourish, adapt and innovate.

“Newport is a sleeping giant in terms of socio-economic position; it has a large population that identifies with Newport and the central market area.

“Newport is also the gateway to Wales and the opportunities to develop are exponential.

“LoftCo has got a history of developing and refurbishing existing iconic buildings in Wales – particularly with strong community leadership.”

Flooring will be put down at Newport Market soon

LoftCo certainly has form in successful regeneration projects at this scale - the company was behind the Tramshed in Cardiff and the Goodsheds development in Barry. But Newport Market is their biggest project yet.

Upon completion the market will be open seven days a week with retail space to include farmers' produce, delis, baked goods, cheese, wines, and clothes - including specialists such as wedding wear, plus a zero waste shop.

An artist's impression of what Newport Market will look like upon completion

You can read about some of the confirmed businesses here.

Mr Baston said: “95 per cent of the market has been let which, post-Covid and post-Brexit, we are delighted with.

“Spaces are affordable and flexible; it will be like the market was but we’ve modernised it, while respecting the past, to ensure a sustainable future.”

Newport Market dates back to the 1800s when Newport was one of Wales' busiest ports, and the history of the building has been respected in the development; key features remain, the structure is unchanged - even the meat hooks remain.

The history of the building has been preserved as much as possible

Upon completion there are plans for historians to guide walking tours of the market on Sundays to help people better understand the history of the building.

Mr Baston is also excited about the boost the development will provide to Newport's food scene.

“There will also be round the world street food," said Mr Baston. "I’m not at liberty to say who yet but there will be Thai, Greek, Indian, Chinese, Japanese, British.”

There will be a spacious food court on the ground floor of Newport Market

Adjascent to the market, the popular Tiny Rebel bar will remain where it is based, with Academy coffee and cocktail bar helping those who work up a thirst. Along with 10 food stalls on the ground floor there will be 220 seats in the food hall.

The restaurants - which Mr Baston said will “ignite the place” - will be open until 10pm seven days a week, with last orders at 9pm. Take-away options will be available, including for delivery through Uber Eats.

Work should be completed within five weeks

Newport Market will also be an events space, making use of the building in the evenings, with plans to include:

Comedy nights every Thursday;

Family sports nights on Wednesdays;

Live music every other Friday;

Quiz nights and more.

There’s space for between 20 and 500 people at events if needed, with phase two of the development to include setting up a unique leisure space in the vaults below the market.

This phase will begin in six months’ time, with the 20 vaults – which date back to 1854 – being converted into a “niche leisure space".

Upstairs, the gallery space has been refurbished and will be able to be used for functions - including weddings - for up to 250 people. Seating will be in the central space with an industrial kitchen and bar included.

The gallery space upstairs at Newport Market

Surrounding this will be 15 lifestyle units - including a yoga studio.

Outside the market, by the main entrance, there will be a sheltered area to host craft and farmers' markets on Saturday and Sunday mornings and a festival bar experience in the evenings. The cover will help people avoid Welsh wet weather with heaters to ensure people stay warm.

The "NM" logo at Newport Market

“We’ve done the work over a year and appreciate the opportunity,” said Mr Baston.

“I would like to thank Newport City Council for their great support and the Welsh Government regeneration team.”

When Newport market finally re-opens its doors, it will be open until 5pm on Sundays, Mondays, and Tuesdays, and until 8pm on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays.

Restaurants will be open until 10pm seven days a week.