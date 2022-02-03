AN OWNER has narrowly avoided going to jail and was banned from keeping dogs after allowing his pet British bulldog to go “functionally blind”.

Christopher Peter O’Flaherty, 40, from Newport, was handed a suspended prison sentence for causing Princess “unnecessary suffering”.

He pleaded guilty to two animal welfare offences relating to the white and brown British bulldog who was in his care in 2019.

O’Flaherty failed to treat a skin disease which severely affected her head, ears and eyes, Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court heard.

RSPCA deputy chief inspector Emma Smith said the dog was handed into one of their centres.

Princess was initially thought to be a stray and was immediately taken to a vet due to her poor body condition.

She was then taken into the care of Newport council and given immediate treatment.

After he was sentenced, Inspector Smith said: “Princess was found to be in a dire situation.

“At the vets a clinical examination found multiple abnormalities, most notably severe skin disease of the head, eyes and ears.

“The vets found that Princess only weighed 16.2kg (35.7lb) and she looked thin.

“She also had soft tissue swelling in her eyes, which was causing her to be functionally blind.”

Following an investigation by the RSPCA it was discovered that O’Flaherty was the owner of Princess.

Looking at vet records the animal welfare charity found she had not received any treatment for her condition.

Princess responded well in local authority care and was taken to a foster home specialising in the breed.

Inspector Smith added: “Princess was clearly neglected by her owner and should have just been given veterinary treatment as soon as he had spotted her health issues.

“Instead she was left to unnecessarily suffer.

“We are so pleased she was able to get the treatment she so desperately needed and we would like to thank the local authority for helping give Princess a second chance of happiness.”

O’Flaherty, of Oliphant Circle, Malpas, was jailed for six weeks, suspended for 12 months.

The court heard the sentence was being suspended because he had “shown remorse” and has no relevant previous convictions.

The defendant was banned from keeping dogs for two years and was ordered to pay £150 costs and a £122 surcharge.