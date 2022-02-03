DOWNING Street's communications director Jack Doyle has quit hours after Boris Johnson's head of policy resigned.

Sky News reported that Mr Doyle told staff that recent weeks in Downing Street had "taken a terrible toll on my family life".

A Number 10 spokesperson said: "Jack Doyle has left government. He has made a huge contribution and the prime minister is immensely grateful for the work he has done."

Hours before on Thursday, February 4, Munira Mirza, Director of the Number 10 Policy Unit, resigned stating that Mr Johnson should have apologised for the remarks made to Keir Starmer during a Commons debate on Monday, January 31.

The PM claimed that Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer personally failed to prosecute Jimmy Savile.

Former No10 aide Dominic Cummings, now an arch critic of the PM, tweeted: 'Moral courage from Munira who has done her best to make progress with a professional team throughout the horror since 11/20.

'It's also an unmistakable signal the bunker is collapsing & *this PM is finished*.'

In a press conference on Thursday evening, Chancellor Rishi Sunak said: "I wouldn't have said it."

Earlier today Mr Johnson said: “I want to be very clear about this because a lot of people have got very hot under the collar, and I understand why.

“Let’s be absolutely clear, I’m talking not about the Leader of the Opposition’s personal record when he was DPP and I totally understand that he had nothing to do personally with those decisions.

“I was making a point about his responsibility for the organisation as a whole.

“I really do want to clarify that because it is important.”