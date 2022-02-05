A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

PHILIP ALLMAN, 31, of Obama Grove, Rogerstone, Newport, was jailed for four weeks after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cocaine derivative in his blood on Chepstow Road on July 18, 2021.

He was banned from driving for 31 months and ordered to pay a £128 surcharge.

STEVEN HASTIE-DAVIES, 39, of Buchan Close, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug driving with a cocaine derivative in his blood on Lower Dock Street on May 26, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £319 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

JOSH MEREDITH PEARCE, 29, of Alfred Street, Ebbw Vale, was ordered to pay £261.75 in a fine, compensation, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to stealing prosecco and painkillers from Tesco on July 27, 2021.

SAMANTHA LOUISE MAY, 45, of Hendre Farm Drive, Ringland, Newport, was banned from driving for 24 months after she pleaded guilty to drink driving with 82 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood, driving with a cannabis derivative in her blood and speeding on the M4 motorway in Bristol between Junction 21 and 22 on June 5, 2021.

She was ordered to pay £481 in fines, costs and a surcharge.

ANDREW JAMES CHURCH, 37, of Dickens Drive, Newport, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he admitted the criminal damage of two washing machines worth £1,200 belonging to Newport City Homes and stealing a £135 sewing machine from Hobbycraft.

He was ordered to pay £757 in compensation and a surcharge.

HAYLEY BRIDGWATER, 34, of Goldcliff Court, Southville, Cwmbran, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after she admitted stealing food worth £20 and £7.98 from Home Bargains on May 3 and May 5, 2021.

She was ordered to pay £134.98 in compensation, costs and a surcharge.

CHRISTIAN MARK RAYMOND TOUHIG, 48, of Aran Court, Thornhill, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £199 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to the criminal damage of a letterbox.

MICHAEL SIMON ALFORD, 39, of Price Street, Rhymney, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for seven months after he admitted driving while disqualified on the A470 in Abercynon on September 17, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £1,041 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.