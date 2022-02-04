IT’S Friday, which means some of us will be looking forward to the weekend.
But – what does the weather have in store for us over the next few days?
Here’s a summary of what Met Office has predicted across Gwent over the next couple of days:
Today, February 4
- Despite a wet start to the day Met Office has predicted sunny intervals throughout today for Newport and Torfaen before it gets cloudy in the early evening (around 5pm). Temperatures will remain fairly low – peaking at seven degrees between midday and 5pm.
- Rain is unlikely in Newport later, according to the Met Office, but Torfaen may see rain tonight – with a 30 per cent chance of this from 8pm.
- Monmouthshire and Caerphilly are faced with light showers this morning, but this should change to sunny by late morning ahead of a cloudy evening for both.
- In Blaenau Gwent light showers are predicted throughout the day, changing to cloud by early evening.
Saturday, February 5
Tomorrow will be overcast ahead of heavy rain in the afternoon and into the evening.
- In Newport heavy rain is highly likely from 5pm into Sunday morning. Temperatures will peak at nine degrees, although it’s likely to feel colder according to the Met Office.
- Torfaen will also see some rain on Saturday, despite a clear start, with this set to get heavier as the evening progresses.
- Monmouthshire and Caerphilly will have a cloudy start to the day changing to light rain by lunchtime - around 1pm for Caerphilly and around 2pm for Monmouthshire - getting heavier later in the day.
- In Blaenau Gwent a cloudy morning is predicted, followed by heavy rain from midday, continuing into the night and into Sunday morning.
Sunday, February 6
It will be a wet start on Sunday, with heavy rain from Saturday night continuing into the early hours according to the Met Office. Later in the day the rain should subside, with it likely to be cloudy across Gwent.
- In Newport, Torfaen, and Blaenau Gwent the rain should become somewhat lighter from midday onwards, with it predicted to have settled and become cloudy by around 6pm. Maximum temperatures of nine degrees in Newport and Torfaen, seven in Blaenau Gwent.
- In Monmouthshire the heavy rain should settle into light rain earlier at around 9am, before cloud takes over from 3pm onwards.
- In Caerphilly the heavy rain should settle into light rain from around midday, with a cloudy evening and night.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.