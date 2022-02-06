A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

JASMINE GREY, 25, of Firth Road, Ebbw Vale, was banned from driving for 18 months after she admitted drink driving with 70 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on the A4047 Beaufort Hill on January 9.

She was ordered to pay £444 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

LIAM DAVIES, 24, of Glan Y Nant, Fochriw, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 20 months after he admitted drink driving with 76 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Merthyr Road, Tafarnaubach, Tredegar, on January 9.

He was ordered to pay £525 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

SHAYE PARFITT, 20, of Bryngwyn Road, Newbridge, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

NIGEL LYNDON PEARCE, 41, of Milton Place, Graig-Y-Rhacca, was jailed for 26 weeks, suspended for 18 months, after he admitted drink driving with 89 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath and driving while disqualified on Acre Close, Caerphilly, last Christmas Day.

He was ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work, banned from driving for four years and must pay £213 in costs and a surcharge.

RENNIE LAZARE, 38, of Park Drive, Newport, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen.

He was ordered to carry out 60 hours of unpaid work, complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement, banned from driving for 12 months and pay £180 in costs and a surcharge.

JOSEPH SALEEM DOWSELL, 32, of Malmesbury Close, Newport, was jailed for 17 weeks after he admitted assault by beating, assaulting a police officer, drug driving and driving while disqualified.

He was banned from driving for 12 months and ordered to pay £313 in compensation, costs and a surcharge.

OWEN JONES, 43, of The Uplands, Rogerstone, Newport, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he admitted breaching a restraining order on October 16, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £107 in costs and a surcharge.

DANIEL JOHN SYMONDS, 31, of Mendalgief Road, Newport, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to possession of morphine on August 30, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £107 in costs and a surcharge.

JOSEPH VICTOR OVERFIELD, 33, of Penrhiw Avenue, Oakdale, near Blackwood, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.