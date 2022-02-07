A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

ALAN JOHN CHANNING, 72, of Pont Faen Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £265 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to soliciting a prostitute for the purpose of obtaining their sexual services at Maesglas Industrial Estate on November 23, 2021.

JOHNATHAN DAVIES, 24, of Sorrell Drive, Newport, was ordered to pay £199 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted being drunk and disorderly on Coverack Road on New Year’s Day.

JADE ELIZABETH HYDEN, 24, of Clement Attlee Drive, Newport, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after she pleaded guilty to drink driving with 51 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Coldra Road on December 27, 2021.

She was ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work, banned from driving for 24 months and ordered to pay £180 in costs and a surcharge.

BRADLEY DAVID BAYLISS, 26, of Greenmeadow, Beaufort, Ebbw Vale, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug driving with cocaine in his blood on the A4047 on July 3, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £525 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

HARRI TUCKER, 26, of The Walk, Ystrad Mynach, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on Wingfield Crescent, Llanbradach, on June 4, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £394 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

NICHOLAS DAVID GOWARD, 18, of no fixed abode, Newport, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he admitted causing criminal damage to a television and a mirror at the Travelodge on Bridge Street last New Year’s Eve.

He was ordered to pay £150 compensation.

RYAN JOHN MAGUIRE, 34, of New Road, Woodfieldside, Blackwood, was ordered to pay £723 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

KYE DIGHTON, 30, of Brecknock Close, Brynmawr, was ordered to pay £120 in a fine and costs after he admitted failing to comply with supervision requirements imposed following his release from prison.

MICHAEL ADAM ATWOOD, 31, of Waun Ganol Street, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.