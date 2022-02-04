NEWPORT County AFC hope to have centre-back Josh Pask back for their trip to League Two leaders Forest Green Rovers after getting positive injury news that shaped their transfer deadline day.

The Exiles will need to be at their best at the New Lawn against the pacesetters, who are the top scorers in the division.

Pask is in contention for a return to the starting line-up after missing the 2-1 win over Barrow last weekend because of a knee injury with James Clarke taking his spot.

The on-loan Coventry defender suffered the blow against Scunthorpe and came off at Glanford Park but played three days later against Leyton Orient with strapping on his right leg.

“It was a recurrence of a knee injury and how he did it was bizarre, it was freak in how it happened,” said manager James Rowberry, who declined to elaborate.

The 24-year-old was sent for a scan and the news came through late on Monday as the 11pm deadline approached.

County defender Josh Pask

“We got it late on the Monday, the medical team pushed it through. It was positive news,” said Rowberry.

“That could have influenced our activity in the market but it didn't. He adds a different dimension to our back line and is an important player for us, like everybody at this club.”

County ended the window with three signings, Pask and Crystal Palace striker Rob Street on loan and midfielder James Waite on an 18-month deal from Penybont.

Midfielders Ed Upson (Stevenage) and Chris Missilou (Oldham) headed for the exit along with forwards Jermaine Hylton and Jordan Greenidge (Weymouth).

“It was pretty straightforward, we had three targets and we got them while managing to reduce the squad,” said Rowberry.

“I was really pleased with how it went and the support of the board, chairman and sporting director was terrific.

“We were looking at one more, which didn't happen but that is life and we will move forward with what we have got.”