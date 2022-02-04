A TORFAEN man has won £300,000 through the National Lottery.
A mysterious winner – known only as Mr. S from Torfaen – has become an instant winner, scooping the top prize of £300,000 on the ‘Monopoly Spin’ Instant Win Game from The National Lottery.
Mr. S is one of eight million players that win different cash prizes each week on the National Lottery’s range of games.
Interactive winners can opt to have their name released, remain anonymous, or - like Mr. S - share some of their details.
Senior Winners’ Advisor at The National Lottery, Camelot’s Andy Carter, said: “Huge congratulations to Mr. S who’s 2022 looks a lot brighter!
“After just a few clicks he can look forward to starting the year in style.”
Ways to play:
- Buy tickets in shops;
- Play online (like Mr. S) at national-lottery.co.uk;
- Download the National Lottery app.
Playing online via the website or app will mean the ticket is automatically checked – winners will be notified via e-mail.
At national-lottery.co.uk, players can buy tickets for all The National Lottery’s draw-based games including:
- Set For Life;
- Lotto;
- EuroMillions;
- Thunderball.
Once they have registered and set up an account, they can also play a range of online Instant Win Games.
The Monopoly Spin Instant Win Game costs £3 to play and offers a 1 in 2.79 overall chance of winning a prize.
National Lottery games support National Lottery-funded projects. To date more than £45 billion has been raised and distributed to National Lottery Good Causes through more than 660,000 individual grants.
