KEVIN Ellison, the man who sparked Newport County AFC’s remarkable revival at Forest Green in the play-offs last season, is in contention for a return to the New Lawn tomorrow afternoon.

The midfielder has missed seven games in League Two after suffering a facial injury on a night out in Bristol in December.

Ellison, who is 43 this month, had surgery but made his comeback in a development fixture and is closing in on a return to the first team.

“Kev should be okay but has a slight back concern,” said manager James Rowberry.

“He has been around the building the whole time and is great to have around, he is an excellent pro and a really good man to have around the young place with the young lads, so we haven’t really missed him in that sense.

“He played in a development game and had a slight back issue but he is okay. We have got a lot of people fighting for places at this club, there is a lot of quality and competition here.”

The veteran has largely been used off the bench in his two campaigns at Rodney Parade and one of his nine League Two appearances has been as a starter this season.

DELIGHT: Kevin Ellison curled in a wonder goal at Forest Green in the play-offs

It was as an impact sub that he struck in Gloucestershire last season. County were 3-2 down on aggregate and staring at a play-off semi-final defeat when he struck from distance.

The Exiles eventually triumphed 5-4 at the death thanks to Nicky Maynard’s late ‘winner’ on a 4-3 defeat on the night, leading to their Wembley heartache against Morecambe.

County are hoping that on-loan Coventry defender will return after missing the 2-1 win against Barrow with a knee injury.

Timmy Abraham is fit again after a toe problem but the Fulham forward could be a victim of EFL regulations.

Teams are only allowed to name five loanees in a matchday squad and County have six available – Pask, midfielders Ollie Cooper (Swansea), Finn Azaz (Aston Villa) and Jake Cain (Liverpool) plus forwards Abraham and Rob Street (Crystal Palace).