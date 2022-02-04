Sir Mo Farah, Ellie Goulding and Strictly Come Dancing judge Motsi Mabuse are among the celebrities appearing on The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer 2021.

This year’s crop of 19 celebrities also includes comedian and creator of Taskmaster Alex Horne, TV presenter Emma Willis, singer-songwriter Example and choirmaster Gareth Malone.

Even the show’s presenter Matt Lucas will be showing off his baking skills in the tent.

Here's the full line-up for this year's The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer.

Undated handout photo issued by Channel 4 of 2022's celebrities, hosts and judges in The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer.

Other stars hoping to impress with their baking skills are radio DJ Annie Mac, actor and author Ben Miller, The Inbetweeners star Blake Harrison and TV and radio presenter Clara Amfo.

Former Coronation Street actress Katherine Kelly, TV presenter Laura Whitmore, comedian Ed Gamble, writer and comedian Mawaan Rizwan, TV star Ruby Wax, TV presenter Sophie Morgan, Friday Night Dinner’s Tracy-Ann Oberman and musician Yung Filly complete the line-up.

In each episode celebrities will battle it out over three rounds – the Signature, the Technical and the Showstopper challenge – in a bid to be crowned Star Baker and impress judges Paul Hollywood and Dame Prue Leith.

The upcoming series will see the show’s Lucas switching from presenter to baker in an episode when he fills in for a missing baker.

He said: “I was forced to bake by my bosses at the last minute when one of the bakers became unavailable.

“I can’t tell you how happy I was that my humiliation was caught on camera.”

Actor and comedian Noel Fielding will also present alongside Lucas.

When is The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer on TV?





The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer is set to air in Spring 2022, though the official date has not yet been revealed.

Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall and comedian Reece Shearsmith were among the stars who were crowned Star Baker in the 2021 charity series.

Stand Up To Cancer, launched in 2012, is a joint national fundraising campaign from Cancer Research UK and Channel 4.