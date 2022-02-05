MANAGER James Rowberry hopes that Newport County AFC can profit from almost half of the New Lawn turning amber this afternoon.

The third-placed Exiles will be backed by a 1,200-strong travelling contingent when they attempt to show their promotion credentials against League Two leaders Forest Green Rovers.

The pace-setters have the best home record in the division with 29 points from 13 games courtesy of nine wins and two draws.

The Exiles are on a roll courtesy of four successive wins and hope to profit from Nailsworth welcoming plenty of visitors from Newport.

County sold out their allocation for Rowberry's first game in charge at Bristol Rovers in October and have repeated the trick for Gloucestershire.

"It's amazing, the fans here are terrific," said the manager, whose team were also backed by over 700 at Walsall on New Year's Day before around 500 fans made the long trip to Scunthorpe last month.

"I think we could have sold that two-fold, we could've got 2,400 in if we were allowed the allocation.

"I am really proud of the fans and them wanting to support us. It will be a tough game and we will need them right behind us.

"We travel terrifically and sometimes you wouldn't realise who is home and who is away because of how loud our fans are.

"They realise how much that means to us and it makes a massive difference when they get behind us."

Forest Green had an attendance of 2,864 (267 away) for their last home game against Carlisle while midweek January fixtures attracted 1,829 (86 away) for Colchester and 2,631 (833 away) for Exeter City.